Turkish Student's Detention Sparks Potential Constitutional Crisis

A Vermont federal judge raised concerns about a potential "constitutional crisis" if the Trump administration refuses to free Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish student detained for protesting against Israel. Judge William Sessions contemplated ordering her move back to Vermont from Louisiana, questioning the legality of her ongoing detention.

Ozturk, a student at Tufts University and a pro-Palestinian activist, was arrested in Massachusetts, challenging Trump's immigration policies. Her arrest drew attention after a viral video, spotlighting the clash between administrative authority and constitutional rights. The U.S. Justice Department insists she pursue bail through immigration channels.

Ozturk's lawyers claim her arrest violates free speech, as her visa was revoked after she criticized Tufts' stance on Israel. Held in a Louisiana facility with poor medical care, her health is reportedly at risk. Her legal team argues her detention endangers her education and sets a troubling precedent for free speech under governmental scrutiny.

