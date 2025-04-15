UK Pledges Millions in Aid Amid Sudan Conflict Anniversary
The UK announced an additional £120 million in aid to Sudan during a conference marking two years since conflict began between the army and Rapid Support Forces. With millions displaced, the UK aims to improve international crisis response but faces criticism over Sudan's exclusion from talks.
The UK has pledged £120 million more in aid to address the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan, where conflict has raged since April 2023. This announcement came during an international conference in London marking the second anniversary of the conflict.
Triggered by a power struggle between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces, the ongoing war has displaced millions and devastated areas like Darfur. Despite its scale, Sudan's government was notably absent from the London talks, leading to sharp criticism.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged immediate action to prevent further catastrophe in Sudan, while growing international calls for accountability for alleged war crimes committed during the conflict gain momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sudan on brink of famine as fighting ravages Darfur, UN warns
Myanmar Earthquake: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Myanmar Earthquake: Rising Death Toll and Humanitarian Crisis
Myanmar Earthquake: Rising Death Toll Amid Humanitarian Crisis
Myanmar Earthquake: Humanitarian Crisis and Urgent International Response