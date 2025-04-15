UK Pledges Millions in Aid Amid Sudan Conflict Anniversary

The UK has pledged £120 million more in aid to address the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan, where conflict has raged since April 2023. This announcement came during an international conference in London marking the second anniversary of the conflict.

Triggered by a power struggle between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces, the ongoing war has displaced millions and devastated areas like Darfur. Despite its scale, Sudan's government was notably absent from the London talks, leading to sharp criticism.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged immediate action to prevent further catastrophe in Sudan, while growing international calls for accountability for alleged war crimes committed during the conflict gain momentum.

