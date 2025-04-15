Left Menu

UK Pledges Millions in Aid Amid Sudan Conflict Anniversary

The UK announced an additional £120 million in aid to Sudan during a conference marking two years since conflict began between the army and Rapid Support Forces. With millions displaced, the UK aims to improve international crisis response but faces criticism over Sudan's exclusion from talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 04:33 IST
UK Pledges Millions in Aid Amid Sudan Conflict Anniversary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK has pledged £120 million more in aid to address the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan, where conflict has raged since April 2023. This announcement came during an international conference in London marking the second anniversary of the conflict.

Triggered by a power struggle between Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces, the ongoing war has displaced millions and devastated areas like Darfur. Despite its scale, Sudan's government was notably absent from the London talks, leading to sharp criticism.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged immediate action to prevent further catastrophe in Sudan, while growing international calls for accountability for alleged war crimes committed during the conflict gain momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025