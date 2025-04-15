Left Menu

J-Pop Star Kenshin Kamimura Denies Assault Charge in Hong Kong Court

Kenshin Kamimura, a former member of J-pop group ONE N' ONLY, pleaded not guilty to indecent assault charges in Hong Kong related to a March incident. Fans gathered in support outside the courthouse. Kamimura, fired by his agency over a compliance issue, faces a potential 10-year sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:33 IST
In a highly publicized court appearance, J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura fervently denied accusations of indecent assault at a Hong Kong restaurant, asserting his plea of 'not guilty.'

The case has captured public attention, with fans lining up at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Court to show their support. Kamimura's emotional state was evident, as he wept during the proceedings.

Kamimura, previously dismissed from the boy group ONE N' ONLY due to a compliance violation, could face a decade in prison if convicted. The next hearing is slated for July 31, with the judiciary having already distributed over 170 court passes to eager onlookers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

