Telangana Pushes for Historic Gig Worker Protections in Draft Bill

The Telangana Government has introduced a Draft Bill aiming to provide social security to gig and platform workers. It proposes mandatory welfare fund fees from aggregators, with penalties for non-compliance reaching up to one year in prison or a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

Under the Draft Bill, aggregators must contribute 1-2% of each worker's payout to the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Welfare Fund. Additionally, they are required to submit databases of all registered workers within 60 days of the legislation's commencement.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called for public input on the draft, aligning its implementation with May Day. The Welfare Board, set to be headed by the Telangana Labour Minister, stresses non-discrimination policies and penalizes non-adherence with fines up to Rs 50,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)