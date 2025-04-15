Left Menu

Telangana Pushes for Historic Gig Worker Protections in Draft Bill

The Telangana Government has proposed a Draft Bill to establish a Gig and Platform Workers Welfare Board. The bill mandates aggregators to pay a welfare fund fee and submit worker data. Failure to comply could lead to fines or imprisonment, aiming to improve worker social security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:03 IST
Telangana Pushes for Historic Gig Worker Protections in Draft Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Government has introduced a Draft Bill aiming to provide social security to gig and platform workers. It proposes mandatory welfare fund fees from aggregators, with penalties for non-compliance reaching up to one year in prison or a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

Under the Draft Bill, aggregators must contribute 1-2% of each worker's payout to the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Welfare Fund. Additionally, they are required to submit databases of all registered workers within 60 days of the legislation's commencement.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called for public input on the draft, aligning its implementation with May Day. The Welfare Board, set to be headed by the Telangana Labour Minister, stresses non-discrimination policies and penalizes non-adherence with fines up to Rs 50,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025