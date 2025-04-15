Left Menu

Humanitarian Crisis Worsens After Al-Ahli Hospital Strike

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep alarm over an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza. The attack severely disrupted Gaza's healthcare system, with concerns about dwindling medical supplies. Israel claims Hamas exploited the facility, while no new aid has entered Gaza since March 2.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has voiced serious concern following a strike by Israeli forces on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, according to his spokesperson on Tuesday. He emphasized that international humanitarian law mandates the protection of medical facilities and personnel.

The attack has further crippled Gaza's already strained healthcare system, leading to fears of scarce medical supplies, food, and water. Health officials reported that Israeli missiles hit the hospital on Sunday, damaging key areas and halting emergency services, as Israel targeted Hamas fighters allegedly using the facility.

Prior to the attack, patients were evacuated following a warning call from an individual claiming to be Israeli security. The humanitarian situation has deteriorated, with no new aid allowed into Gaza since early March, amidst a collapsed truce and resumed Israeli military activities. Israel's Foreign Ministry alleges that Hamas misused previous aid deliveries, a claim denied by the group.

