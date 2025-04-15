Left Menu

Cambodia's Action on Cross-Border Crime

Cambodia's Foreign Ministry announced that several 'Chinese criminals', including some from Taiwan, were arrested in March and transferred to Chinese authorities. The action aligns with Cambodian law and the 'One China' policy. Specific numbers of those arrested and transferred remain undisclosed.

Cambodia's Foreign Ministry has declared the arrest of several 'Chinese criminals', some hailing from Taiwan, as part of a law enforcement action undertaken in late March.

The arrested individuals have been handed over to Chinese authorities, aligning with Cambodian legal practices and the 'One China' policy, according to a ministry spokesman.

Although exact numbers have not been disclosed, this move signifies Cambodia's commitment to international cooperation in criminal activities. (Reporting by John Mair; Edited by Himani Sarkar)

