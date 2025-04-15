Cambodia's Action on Cross-Border Crime

Cambodia's Foreign Ministry has declared the arrest of several 'Chinese criminals', some hailing from Taiwan, as part of a law enforcement action undertaken in late March.

The arrested individuals have been handed over to Chinese authorities, aligning with Cambodian legal practices and the 'One China' policy, according to a ministry spokesman.

Although exact numbers have not been disclosed, this move signifies Cambodia's commitment to international cooperation in criminal activities. (Reporting by John Mair; Edited by Himani Sarkar)

