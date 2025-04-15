Historic Drug Bust: Goa Police Seize Rs 43 Crore Cocaine Concealed in Chocolates

In an unprecedented crackdown, Goa police have seized over 4 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 43 crore, making it the largest drug haul in the state's history. The contraband was cleverly concealed within chocolate and coffee packets.

Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rahul Gupta revealed the arrests of three individuals, including a couple, connected to the seizure in Chicalim village, South Goa. Gupta noted the drugs' suspected international origin, linking the operation to a recent visit one accused made to Thailand.

Reacting to the massive bust, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant praised the Goa Police for their swift action. This successful operation underscores the government's commitment to combating drug trafficking and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)