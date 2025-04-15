China's Strategic Shift: From Trade War Walls to Global Handshakes
China is actively working to expand its trade network and diversify ties worldwide amid a challenging trade environment with the U.S. Following significant tariffs imposed by both nations, Beijing insists on collaboration rather than confrontation, promoting unity to counter external trade uncertainties.
China is redefining its global trade strategy, emphasizing new connections and partnerships. The foreign ministry articulated this shift as a pivot from conflict to cooperation amidst the ongoing trade conflict with the U.S., intensifying its efforts to diversify international economic relationships.
President Donald Trump's imposition of a 145% tariff on Chinese goods this year intensified tensions, prompting Beijing to retaliate. China continues to advocate for open dialogue and trade partnerships instead of barriers, aiming to mitigate external economic pressures as highlighted by spokesperson Lin Jian.
Amid warnings from the World Trade Organization about potential global trade impacts, China's President Xi Jinping's diplomatic tour in Southeast Asia emphasizes joint efforts in production and supply chains, promoting regional stability and trade cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up
U.S. President Trump Threatens Tariffs on Russian Oil Buyers amid Tensions
LTIMindtree Expands Global Partnership with Google Cloud to Drive GenAI Adoption
Tariffs on Ice: How Trade Tensions Threaten Hockey Gear Affordability
Market Turmoil Looms as Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Approach