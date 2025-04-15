Left Menu

China's Strategic Shift: From Trade War Walls to Global Handshakes

China is actively working to expand its trade network and diversify ties worldwide amid a challenging trade environment with the U.S. Following significant tariffs imposed by both nations, Beijing insists on collaboration rather than confrontation, promoting unity to counter external trade uncertainties.

Updated: 15-04-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:10 IST
China is redefining its global trade strategy, emphasizing new connections and partnerships. The foreign ministry articulated this shift as a pivot from conflict to cooperation amidst the ongoing trade conflict with the U.S., intensifying its efforts to diversify international economic relationships.

President Donald Trump's imposition of a 145% tariff on Chinese goods this year intensified tensions, prompting Beijing to retaliate. China continues to advocate for open dialogue and trade partnerships instead of barriers, aiming to mitigate external economic pressures as highlighted by spokesperson Lin Jian.

Amid warnings from the World Trade Organization about potential global trade impacts, China's President Xi Jinping's diplomatic tour in Southeast Asia emphasizes joint efforts in production and supply chains, promoting regional stability and trade cooperation.

