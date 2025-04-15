Left Menu

French Prisons Targeted Amid Intensifying Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

French prisons were attacked as the government intensifies its crackdown on drug trafficking. Authorities aim to curb the 'tsunami' of cocaine entering the country with new security measures. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau calls for boosted protection, while Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin stresses the importance of disrupting criminal networks.

In an alarming escalation, several French prisons faced attacks overnight following government action against drug trafficking, senior officials confirmed on Tuesday. The surge in cocaine influx, referred to as a "tsunami," has pressured authorities to respond firmly to the burgeoning crime syndicates.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, a front-runner in prison security enhancement, planned a visit to Toulon, among the affected areas. He emphasized the need for robust measures to disrupt criminal networks, underscoring attempts to intimidate prison staff through recent assaults, which included vehicle arson and automatic gunfire.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau commanded local enforcement to fortify protection for penitentiary personnel and facilities, asserting that those who attack should face stringent penalties. The nationwide response highlights the escalating threat as France becomes a focal point in the European drug landscape, pushing the government towards harsher legislative measures and securing public safety.

