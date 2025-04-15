Sudan's Silent Atrocity: Rape as a Weapon of War

A recent warning from a UN agency highlights the systematic use of rape as a weapon of war in Sudan, as the brutal conflict enters its second year. The demand for life-saving support for sexual violence survivors has surged by 288%, according to Anna Mutavati, regional director of UN Women. Speaking to reporters via video link from Port Sudan, Mutavati underscored the harrowing reality, where 'women's bodies have turned into a battleground.'

The ongoing war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has led to massive displacement, with regions like Darfur suffering immensely. Mutavati noted that the issue is likely underreported due to the stigma and victim blaming attached to those who come forward. A UN fact-finding mission revealed that most known cases involve the RSF, but reporting remains challenging in army-controlled areas.

Mohamed Refaat, head of the International Organization for Migration's mission in Sudan, shared his firsthand encounters with women who suffered extreme abuse, describing the sexual violence as unlike anything he has seen before. Meanwhile, an international conference co-hosted by Britain seeks to bolster global response efforts, amidst criticism from Sudan’s foreign minister regarding the inclusion of certain countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)