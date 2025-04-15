Tragic Double Murder: Mother and Daughter Brutally Killed

In a shocking incident in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, a 45-year-old woman and her daughter were murdered in their sleep by unidentified assailants. The brutal attack involved the use of a cricket bat, police reported on Tuesday.

The victims, living in their under-construction home in Pusaur village, were discovered by the deceased woman's younger daughter. She found blood stains, prompting a police investigation, according to Pusaur SHO Ramkinkar Yadav.

The bodies were concealed with a blanket and stones near the house. Authorities have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to catch those responsible for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)