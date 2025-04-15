Tragic Double Murder: Mother and Daughter Brutally Killed
A 45-year-old woman and her daughter were brutally murdered in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. The attackers used a cricket bat to kill the sleeping victims in their under-construction home. The bodies were later found covered with a blanket and stones. Police are investigating and reviewing CCTV footage for clues.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, a 45-year-old woman and her daughter were murdered in their sleep by unidentified assailants. The brutal attack involved the use of a cricket bat, police reported on Tuesday.
The victims, living in their under-construction home in Pusaur village, were discovered by the deceased woman's younger daughter. She found blood stains, prompting a police investigation, according to Pusaur SHO Ramkinkar Yadav.
The bodies were concealed with a blanket and stones near the house. Authorities have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to catch those responsible for the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)