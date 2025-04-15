Hope for Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed hope for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, suggesting that the 'appropriate time has come.'

Abdullah spoke to reporters post-inauguration of a bridge in Pulwama, noting the state's six-month wait post-assembly elections and his constructive dialogue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing procedural issues, Abdullah remarked on the opposition's challenges with the Waqf Amendment Act and expressed dissatisfaction over protracted infrastructure development in Chrar-e-Sharief.

