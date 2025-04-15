Left Menu

Hope for Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism about the imminent restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. He addressed reporters after inaugurating a bridge in Pulwama district, emphasizing the urgency for statehood. Abdullah highlighted procedural nuances regarding the Waqf Amendment Act and commented on infrastructure delays in south Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:46 IST
Hope for Jammu & Kashmir's Statehood Restoration
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed hope for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, suggesting that the 'appropriate time has come.'

Abdullah spoke to reporters post-inauguration of a bridge in Pulwama, noting the state's six-month wait post-assembly elections and his constructive dialogue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing procedural issues, Abdullah remarked on the opposition's challenges with the Waqf Amendment Act and expressed dissatisfaction over protracted infrastructure development in Chrar-e-Sharief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025