Indian Coast Guard's Major Anti-Poaching and Anti-Smuggling Success

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has made a significant breakthrough in its anti-poaching efforts, announcing the seizure of 145 kilograms of sea cucumbers valued at Rs 58 lakh in Tamil Nadu. The protected marine species are under strict regulation in India.

In a sweeping joint operation with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), the ICG also intercepted and seized 300 kilograms of methamphetamine worth Rs 1,800 crore, abandoned by smugglers in the Arabian Sea.

The operations, which took place on April 12 and 13, underscore the ICG's commitment to safeguarding marine biodiversity and disrupting illicit trafficking in the region.

