Left Menu

Deadly Blast Targets Police in Balochistan Amid Unrest

Three policemen were killed and 18 injured in an IED attack on Balochistan Constabulary in Pakistan. The attack occurred in Mastung district, targeting a vehicle returning from duty. No group claimed responsibility, but such attacks are common in the province, often attributed to the Balochistan Liberation Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:13 IST
Deadly Blast Targets Police in Balochistan Amid Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A deadly explosion claimed the lives of three policemen and left 18 others injured in the volatile Balochistan province of Pakistan this Tuesday. The attack, involving an improvised explosive device (IED), targeted a constabulary vehicle in the Mastung district's Dasht area as it returned from duty.

The Balochistan government spokesperson, Shahid Rind, confirmed the incident, stating that the injured were rushed to a hospital in Quetta, with three officers in critical condition. Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area, launching an investigation into the incident that has yet gone unclaimed by any group.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the attack and emphasized the government's steadfastness in combating terrorism. Balochistan has been marred by violence for nearly two decades, largely driven by ethnic Baloch groups fighting for more control over local resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025