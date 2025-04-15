Deadly Blast Targets Police in Balochistan Amid Unrest

A deadly explosion claimed the lives of three policemen and left 18 others injured in the volatile Balochistan province of Pakistan this Tuesday. The attack, involving an improvised explosive device (IED), targeted a constabulary vehicle in the Mastung district's Dasht area as it returned from duty.

The Balochistan government spokesperson, Shahid Rind, confirmed the incident, stating that the injured were rushed to a hospital in Quetta, with three officers in critical condition. Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area, launching an investigation into the incident that has yet gone unclaimed by any group.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the attack and emphasized the government's steadfastness in combating terrorism. Balochistan has been marred by violence for nearly two decades, largely driven by ethnic Baloch groups fighting for more control over local resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)