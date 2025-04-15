Left Menu

Sacked for Absence: The Case of RAS Officer Aqeel Ahmed Khan

The Rajasthan government has dismissed RAS officer Aqeel Ahmed Khan, who was absent from duty since June 5, 2022. Khan, after serving for nearly 15 years, was denied voluntary retirement due to insufficient service length. Despite multiple reassignment attempts, Khan failed to resume duties, resulting in his dismissal.

Updated: 15-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:23 IST
A Rajasthan Administrative Service officer, Aqeel Ahmed Khan, has been formally dismissed by the state government. According to official orders, Khan was absent from his duties since June 5, 2022.

The officer's attempt to seek voluntary retirement in March 2022 was rejected due to a shortfall in service length, as he had availed 18 months of leave. He requested resignation again in June last year, citing family issues, but continued to remain absent without official leave.

Despite being transferred to a new director position in the Women and Child Development Department, Khan ignored the post, leading to numerous notices from the personnel department. His prolonged absence finally led to his dismissal in the face of unresolved resignation attempts and career redirection towards business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

