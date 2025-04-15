Global Leaders and Economic Events Calendar: A Glimpse into the Future

The upcoming calendar is packed with a series of significant political, economic, and cultural events worldwide. Notably, global leaders are scheduled to engage in pivotal dialogues that could shape international relations considerably.

Among the key highlights are high-level visits from leaders such as Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe, indicating robust diplomatic engagements across continents.

Additionally, global commemorations, from the 15th anniversary of the Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill to International Yoga Day, serve as crucial reminders of ongoing environmental, social, and cultural issues worthy of global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)