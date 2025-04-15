Delhi Police: Leading in Training but Facing Challenges in Officer Vacancies

In an eye-opening revelation, the India Justice Report underscores Delhi Police's leading position in personnel training expenditures and its progressive strides towards gender inclusion. The capital's police force is setting national records with a robust 2 percent of its budget devoted to training, significantly surpassing the Indian national average of 1.25 percent.

Moreover, Delhi's police stations boast extensive CCTV coverage along with women help desks in equal proportions. Women now constitute 15 percent of the total police force and 11 percent of senior officers, marking a move towards more inclusive policing. However, a surge in officer vacancies is casting a shadow over these achievements, raising concerns over potential delays in ground decision-making.

According to the India Justice Report, the officer vacancy rate spiked to 8 percent in January 2023 from 2 percent in the previous year, even as constabulary vacancies shrank from 20 percent to 15 percent. This imbalance threatens to strain senior leadership and halt progress unless urgent reforms are enacted, cautions the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)