Left Menu

Radical Protest Erupts: KFC Attacked Amid Anti-Israel Demonstration

Seventeen activists from a radical Islamist party were arrested in Lahore for attacking a KFC outlet during an anti-Israel protest. Organized by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, the protest turned violent with demonstrators causing damage and chanting anti-Israel and anti-America slogans. Police have enhanced security around international food outlets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:52 IST
Radical Protest Erupts: KFC Attacked Amid Anti-Israel Demonstration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Seventeen activists from the radical Islamist party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have been arrested in Lahore for their violent attack on an American fast-food chain, KFC. The attack occurred during an anti-Israel protest organized by the group.

According to police, the demonstrators surrounded the KFC located in Lahore's Defence Housing Authority, where they pelted stones, broke window panes, and set parts of the property on fire. Video footage of the unrest quickly spread across social media, capturing the chaos.

Witnesses said protesters wielding clubs entered the premises, smashing glass doors and windows, whilst chanting slogans against Israel and America. The police, leveraging cameras and intelligence, tracked down the suspects and have intensified security around international food outlets in the province.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025