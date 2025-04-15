Radical Protest Erupts: KFC Attacked Amid Anti-Israel Demonstration

Seventeen activists from the radical Islamist party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have been arrested in Lahore for their violent attack on an American fast-food chain, KFC. The attack occurred during an anti-Israel protest organized by the group.

According to police, the demonstrators surrounded the KFC located in Lahore's Defence Housing Authority, where they pelted stones, broke window panes, and set parts of the property on fire. Video footage of the unrest quickly spread across social media, capturing the chaos.

Witnesses said protesters wielding clubs entered the premises, smashing glass doors and windows, whilst chanting slogans against Israel and America. The police, leveraging cameras and intelligence, tracked down the suspects and have intensified security around international food outlets in the province.

(With inputs from agencies.)