Bombay High Court Upholds Life Sentence for Chhota Rajan Gang Members

The Bombay High Court has upheld the convictions and life sentences of two members of the notorious underworld figure Chhota Rajan's gang, involved in a 2010 double murder case. The court ruled the original judgment was legally sound and based on strong evidence, primarily eyewitness testimonies.

The case centered around the attempted murder of Asif Khan, linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. While Khan survived, two other men died in the attack. The High Court found the testimonies of four eyewitnesses, along with medical and forensic evidence, sufficient to maintain the convictions.

Despite arguments by the defense citing omissions in eyewitness accounts, the bench asserted a conviction can rest on a single credible testimony. The court emphasized that discrepancies in witness accounts do not invalidate the prosecution's case if the essence of their testimony proves reliable.

