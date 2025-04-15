Left Menu

Bombay High Court Upholds Life Sentence for Chhota Rajan Gang Members

The Bombay High Court confirmed the life sentences of gang members linked to underworld figure Chhota Rajan in a 2010 double murder case. Despite defense objections, the court found the evidence, including eyewitness testimony, proved guilt beyond reasonable doubt, upholding the lower court's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:03 IST
Bombay High Court Upholds Life Sentence for Chhota Rajan Gang Members
Chhota Rajan
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has upheld the convictions and life sentences of two members of the notorious underworld figure Chhota Rajan's gang, involved in a 2010 double murder case. The court ruled the original judgment was legally sound and based on strong evidence, primarily eyewitness testimonies.

The case centered around the attempted murder of Asif Khan, linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. While Khan survived, two other men died in the attack. The High Court found the testimonies of four eyewitnesses, along with medical and forensic evidence, sufficient to maintain the convictions.

Despite arguments by the defense citing omissions in eyewitness accounts, the bench asserted a conviction can rest on a single credible testimony. The court emphasized that discrepancies in witness accounts do not invalidate the prosecution's case if the essence of their testimony proves reliable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025