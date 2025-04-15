High Court Defers Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Decision
The Allahabad High Court adjourned the hearing on a petition challenging a Varanasi court's decision not to survey the Wazukhana area in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The revision plea by Rakhi Singh seeks the survey to establish the area's religious significance, as previous interim orders have halted court actions until 2025.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has postponed its ruling on a petition disputing a lower court's refusal to authorize the Archeological Survey of India to examine the Wazukhana section of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The adjournment extends until May 5.
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal delayed the hearing following an interim Supreme Court order stipulating a halt on any effective interim or final judgments related to religious site surveys until April 2025. Rakhi Singh, who filed the revision plea, argues the necessity of surveying the Wazukhana area for justice.
The court has also provided the Gyanvapi mosque's managing committee with time to submit a counter affidavit, emphasizing the significance of the survey to better understand the religious aspects of the property sharing proximity with the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
(With inputs from agencies.)
