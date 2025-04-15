Left Menu

Tragic Dispute in Juhu: Man Killed Over Personal Feud

A personal dispute in Juhu, Mumbai, led to the tragic death of a 55-year-old man after being attacked with a log. The accused, Munna Gupta, was arrested following CCTV evidence and confessed during interrogation. The victim, Babbu Mehatar, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

A 55-year-old man, Babbu Mehatar, lost his life in Juhu, Mumbai, after being attacked with a log over a personal dispute, according to police reports.

The alleged assailant, Munna Gupta, has been taken into custody. The incident unfolded on a Sunday following a heated argument between the two men.

Police leveraged CCTV footage to identify Gupta, who confessed to the attack during questioning, citing repeated harassment by the victim as the motive. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital shortly after the incident.

