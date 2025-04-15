Tragic Dispute in Juhu: Man Killed Over Personal Feud
A personal dispute in Juhu, Mumbai, led to the tragic death of a 55-year-old man after being attacked with a log. The accused, Munna Gupta, was arrested following CCTV evidence and confessed during interrogation. The victim, Babbu Mehatar, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A 55-year-old man, Babbu Mehatar, lost his life in Juhu, Mumbai, after being attacked with a log over a personal dispute, according to police reports.
The alleged assailant, Munna Gupta, has been taken into custody. The incident unfolded on a Sunday following a heated argument between the two men.
Police leveraged CCTV footage to identify Gupta, who confessed to the attack during questioning, citing repeated harassment by the victim as the motive. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital shortly after the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police arrest owner of godown in Gujarat's Banaskantha district where powerful explosion and fire killed 21 persons: Official.
Foiled Gang War: Delhi Police Arrests Prince Teotia Gang Members
KZN Police Arrest 11,780 Suspects, Recover Firearms and Drugs in March Operations
Indore Police Arrest Inter-State Gang with Stolen Wealth
Varanasi Police Arrest Three More in Disturbing Gang Rape Case