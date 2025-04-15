NIA Chargesheet Unveils Cross-Border Terror Plot in Jammu and Kashmir
The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in a terror conspiracy case involving arms seizures in Jammu and Kashmir. Three suspects, including a Pakistani handler, were charged. Operative Nazir Hussain allegedly motivated locals for violence, supplying them with arms for terror plots.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken decisive action by filing a chargesheet against three individuals, including a handler from Pakistan, in connection with a terror conspiracy case centered around the seizure of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch region. This development marks a significant step in ongoing anti-terror operations.
Among the accused named in the chargesheet are Abdul Aziz, Munawar Hussain, and the alias-laden Nazir Hussain. Nazir, linked to the banned Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) terrorist organization, is said to be operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to the NIA statement, Nazir played a pivotal role in inciting violence through propaganda and distributing arms to sympathizers.
The charges come after the NIA registered the case based on a 2024 police FIR following the arrest of Abdul Aziz and the seizure of grenades. Investigations revealed Aziz and Munawar Hussain had direct contact with handler Nazir, further exposing a cross-border terror conspiracy aimed at undermining peace in Jammu and Kashmir.
