NIA Chargesheet Unveils Cross-Border Terror Plot in Jammu and Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken decisive action by filing a chargesheet against three individuals, including a handler from Pakistan, in connection with a terror conspiracy case centered around the seizure of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch region. This development marks a significant step in ongoing anti-terror operations.

Among the accused named in the chargesheet are Abdul Aziz, Munawar Hussain, and the alias-laden Nazir Hussain. Nazir, linked to the banned Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) terrorist organization, is said to be operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to the NIA statement, Nazir played a pivotal role in inciting violence through propaganda and distributing arms to sympathizers.

The charges come after the NIA registered the case based on a 2024 police FIR following the arrest of Abdul Aziz and the seizure of grenades. Investigations revealed Aziz and Munawar Hussain had direct contact with handler Nazir, further exposing a cross-border terror conspiracy aimed at undermining peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)