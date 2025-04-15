Kerala's Strategic Initiative Against Drug Menace

In response to the escalating drug issue in Kerala, the state government has assembled a specialized 'think tank' tasked with formulating a strategic action plan. This newly formed body, encompassing 40 professionals from various sectors, is dedicated to addressing the rising use of narcotics and associated violent behavior among youths.

Formulated under the guidance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the think tank will operate alongside a new confidential web portal designed for public reporting of drug-related activities. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to ensuring the anonymity of those providing vital information on drug sales and consumption.

During a recent high-level discussion, Vijayan emphasized the government's objective to eliminate drug abuse across the state. As the think tank's work progresses, it is expected to recommend comprehensive strategies for the psychological and social development of Kerala's children and teenagers, aiming to create a drug-free environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)