Kerala's Strategic Initiative Against Drug Menace

The Kerala government has established a think tank to address the rising drug menace in the state. The group includes 40 diverse members and aims to create an action plan for the social and psychological betterment of youth, enhancing drug abuse eradication efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the escalating drug issue in Kerala, the state government has assembled a specialized 'think tank' tasked with formulating a strategic action plan. This newly formed body, encompassing 40 professionals from various sectors, is dedicated to addressing the rising use of narcotics and associated violent behavior among youths.

Formulated under the guidance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the think tank will operate alongside a new confidential web portal designed for public reporting of drug-related activities. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to ensuring the anonymity of those providing vital information on drug sales and consumption.

During a recent high-level discussion, Vijayan emphasized the government's objective to eliminate drug abuse across the state. As the think tank's work progresses, it is expected to recommend comprehensive strategies for the psychological and social development of Kerala's children and teenagers, aiming to create a drug-free environment.

