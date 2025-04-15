Daring Daylight Robbery: Toy Gun Heist Shocks Pune

In a brazen daylight heist, three robbers brandished a toy gun to rob a jewellery shop in Pune, making off with gold ornaments worth lakhs. The incident unfolded at a jewellery store located in Kalubai Chowk, Dhayari area, on a Tuesday afternoon.

The shop owner, Vishnu Sakharam Dahiwal, was attending to a customer when two accomplices joined in, revealing a pistol that was later found to be fake. The trio threatened Dahiwal, forcibly took approximately 22 tolas of gold, and then assaulted him when he resisted.

As the robbers fled on a motorcycle, they left behind the broken butt of the toy gun used in the crime. Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 3) Sambhaji Kadam stated that police are scrutinizing CCTV footage and have intensified efforts to track down the perpetrators.

