Tragic Hit-and-Run: Father and Son Perish in Blazing Accident

A father and son died in Bundi district when their motorcycle caught fire after being hit by a vehicle. Police identified the deceased as Rajulal Meena and his son Vishnu. The motorcycle was dragged and ignited, resulting in their deaths. Authorities are searching for the unidentified driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:05 IST
A father and his 12-year-old son tragically lost their lives when their motorcycle was engulfed in flames following a collision with an unidentified vehicle, authorities confirmed.

Rajulal Meena and his son Vishnu were heading home from a family event in Nainwa when their vehicle was struck on Samidi road. The impact allegedly dragged them 30 feet, igniting the motorcycle.

Despite swift transport to the hospital, both were declared dead upon arrival. Local police have launched a search for the elusive driver responsible for this fatal incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

