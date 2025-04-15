Mizoram CSS Employees Demand Job Regularisation Amid Strike
Over 15,000 Mizoram workers began a strike demanding job regularisation under the CSS scheme. The AMCECC seeks implementation of the Mizoram Regularisation of CSS Employees Scheme, while the government maintains only those meeting recruitment norms can be regularised. Tensions rise as negotiations stall.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:20 IST
In a move impacting over 15,000 workers, Mizoram saw its CSS employees embark on a three-day strike, seeking job regularisation under the state's employment scheme.
The strike, led by the All Mizoram CSS Employees Coordination Committee (AMCECC), reflects workers' discontent over the non-implementation of the Mizoram Regularisation of CSS Employees Scheme.
Despite the government's assurance of steps being taken, differences remain over proper recruitment procedures being a pre-condition for regularisation, escalating tensions between employees and the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
