Mizoram CSS Employees Demand Job Regularisation Amid Strike

In a move impacting over 15,000 workers, Mizoram saw its CSS employees embark on a three-day strike, seeking job regularisation under the state's employment scheme.

The strike, led by the All Mizoram CSS Employees Coordination Committee (AMCECC), reflects workers' discontent over the non-implementation of the Mizoram Regularisation of CSS Employees Scheme.

Despite the government's assurance of steps being taken, differences remain over proper recruitment procedures being a pre-condition for regularisation, escalating tensions between employees and the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)