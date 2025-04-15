Left Menu

Jordan Foils Major Attack Plot Involving Rockets and Drones

Jordan arrested 16 people linked to the Muslim Brotherhood for plotting attacks using rockets and drones. The suspects, trained in Lebanon, intended to disrupt national security. Authorities found a rocket and drone facility and said the plot involved new tactics to destabilize the region.

15-04-2025
Jordanian authorities announced on Tuesday the arrest of 16 individuals connected to the Muslim Brotherhood for orchestrating a plot to conduct attacks within the kingdom using rockets and drones. Officials revealed that these suspects had been trained and financed in Lebanon, with at least one rocket reportedly primed for launch.

According to a security source, the suspects were involved with the Muslim Brotherhood, Jordan's leading opposition group. The group's cell leader responsible for training some members operated out of Lebanon. The Brotherhood has previously been accused of inciting anti-government protests, particularly among Jordan's sizable Palestinian demographic.

During the operation, authorities discovered facilities for manufacturing rockets and drones, as confirmed by the General Intelligence Department. The department's statement indicated the plot sought to destabilize national security and incite chaos. Those arrested have been referred to the state security court for prosecution.

