INSV Tarini Sets Sail from Cape Town to Goa, Showcasing Maritime Excellence

INSV Tarini, the Indian Navy’s iconic sailboat, was ceremonially flagged off from the Royal Cape Yacht Club (RCYC), Cape Town, at 1030 hours local time (1400 hours IST), marking the commencement of the final leg of her remarkable circumnavigation under the ambitious Navika Sagar Parikrama II initiative. The vessel is now en route to her homeport in Goa, India, where she is expected to arrive by the end of May 2025.

The ceremonial send-off was a proud and emotional moment attended by several dignitaries, including the Officiating Consul General of India in Cape Town, the Defence Attaché of India to South Africa, RCYC Governing Council members, and prominent members of the Indian diaspora in South Africa. The event was a celebration of India’s growing maritime presence and the global admiration for the trailblazing crew of INSV Tarini.

A Voyage Beyond Borders

The ongoing Navika Sagar Parikrama II is a monumental initiative by the Indian Navy aimed at promoting ocean sailing as a sport and culture in India, empowering women in uniform, and highlighting the strength of indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. Crew members Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A have been at the helm of this mission, embodying resilience, courage, and professionalism throughout their journey across the high seas.

Their Cape Town stopover was not just a routine halt; it transformed into a vibrant centre of international diplomacy, cultural engagement, and educational outreach.

High-Profile Engagements at Cape Town

During their port call, INSV Tarini played host to a series of high-level diplomatic and outreach activities, serving as a floating emblem of Indian excellence and goodwill. The crew welcomed aboard several esteemed guests, including:

Shri Prabhat Kumar , Hon’ble High Commissioner of India to South Africa

Mr Reagan Allen , Deputy Speaker of the Western Cape

Mr Jonty Rhodes , celebrated former South African cricketer and long-time friend of India

Ms Kirsten Neuschäfer , 2022–23 Golden Globe Race winner and solo circumnavigator

Smt Ruby Jaspreet , Consul General of India at Cape Town

Members of the Indian community, South African dignitaries, and representatives of local organizations

These engagements underscored India’s commitment to fostering maritime partnerships and promoting cultural ties with like-minded nations, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region.

Inspiring the Next Generation

The Cape Town leg also included a series of thoughtfully organized interactive sessions aimed at inspiring youth and strengthening educational and maritime collaboration. Key highlights included:

Student Interactions: A special interaction with children from the Indian diaspora, where the crew shared anecdotes from their journey, navigational challenges, and the thrill of open-sea sailing.

Experience Sharing at RCYC: An open session with prominent South African citizens and members of the diplomatic corps, offering insights into the objectives of Navika Sagar Parikrama and the spirit of women-led ocean expeditions.

Academic Exchange: A formal talk with faculty and students at the University of the Western Cape , focusing on leadership, oceanography, and the significance of maritime education.

Mentoring Naval Aspirants: Motivational engagement with cadets at the South African Naval College , where the officers encouraged aspiring naval personnel to pursue careers in seafaring and national service.

Youth Sailing Engagements: Interaction with young sailors from the RCYC Sailing Academy, promoting maritime enthusiasm, environmental awareness, and Indo-South African camaraderie.

Maintenance and Preparedness

While in port, the crew also conducted essential maintenance and systems checks on INSV Tarini to ensure she remains in peak operational condition for the final and critical stretch of the journey. This routine work, combined with their outreach activities, highlighted the balance of discipline, dedication, and diplomacy that has defined this mission.

A Symbol of Progress and Pride

INSV Tarini’s voyage is not merely a journey around the world; it is a moving symbol of India’s maritime resurgence, technological self-reliance, and commitment to gender equality. This circumnavigation is a tribute to the vision of the Indian Navy and the indomitable spirit of Indian women officers who continue to chart new frontiers.

As she sails homeward across the Indian Ocean, INSV Tarini carries not just the hopes and pride of a nation but also the message that India stands tall in its maritime ambitions—confident, capable, and inclusive.

The nation eagerly awaits her triumphant return to Goa, where her homecoming will mark the culmination of yet another glorious chapter in the saga of Navika Sagar Parikrama—a journey that will continue to inspire generations to come.