Representatives from Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, and Turkey are set to convene in Turkey to deliberate on the security dynamics of the Black Sea, as announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

This critical meeting aims to form a coalition of willing countries and take decisive steps towards ensuring security in the Black Sea region. Discussions, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, seek to address long-term security guarantees in the area.

Turkey's ongoing role is highlighted, with past successes in mediating ceasefires, particularly the greater grain deal, fueling cautious optimism. The talks, focused on post-ceasefire security, underscore Turkey's significant potential contribution to regional stability.

