International Coalition Meets to Discuss Black Sea Security

Representatives from Ukraine, the UK, France, and Turkey will meet in Turkey to discuss Black Sea security. Talks will focus on forming a coalition and future security guarantees. Ukraine's President Zelenskiy and NATO's Mark Rutte emphasize Turkey's pivotal role in mediating and securing the region's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Representatives from Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, and Turkey are set to convene in Turkey to deliberate on the security dynamics of the Black Sea, as announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

This critical meeting aims to form a coalition of willing countries and take decisive steps towards ensuring security in the Black Sea region. Discussions, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, seek to address long-term security guarantees in the area.

Turkey's ongoing role is highlighted, with past successes in mediating ceasefires, particularly the greater grain deal, fueling cautious optimism. The talks, focused on post-ceasefire security, underscore Turkey's significant potential contribution to regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

