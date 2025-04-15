Majodina Launches R35m Kirkwood Water Project, Pledges National Rollout

In a significant milestone for water security in the Eastern Cape, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has reaffirmed the government’s steadfast commitment to accelerating the rollout of critical bulk water infrastructure across the country. Speaking at the official handover of the Kirkwood Bulk Water Project on Monday, Majodina described the development as a transformative investment that will uplift thousands of residents, boost local agriculture, and strengthen the region’s resilience to water shortages.

The R35 million project, which was funded through the Department of Water and Sanitation’s Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG), was officially transferred to the Sundays River Valley Local Municipality during a community-focused ceremony. The initiative was implemented by Amatola Water, a state-owned water board responsible for infrastructure delivery across the province.

A Lifeline for Kirkwood and Surrounding Areas

The Kirkwood Bulk Water Project represents a major leap forward in ensuring uninterrupted water access to the region. At the heart of the project is the construction of a new 14-million-litre raw water lay dam, located at the Kirkwood Water Treatment Works. This addition increases the total raw water storage capacity from 20.2 million litres to 34.2 million litres, ensuring stability even during disruptions such as the annual maintenance shutdown of the Orange-Fish Water Scheme — a critical water supply pipeline in the Eastern Cape.

“This is more than just a dam; this is about dignity, sustainability, and economic growth,” said Majodina during the handover. “We have heard the cries of our people and we are responding with urgency. Every drop of water means life, and today we affirm that reliable water is not a privilege, but a basic human right.”

Infrastructure Upgrades for Reliable Access

In addition to the dam, the project delivered significant upgrades to the local water supply system, including:

Two 3.0-megalitre steel reservoirs , one located in Kirkwood Town , servicing areas such as Aqua Park and Bergsig, and another in Bontrug (Moses Mabida) , supplying Msengeni and other nearby settlements.

Interlinking pipework to improve water zoning and distribution efficiency, significantly reducing water losses and improving service delivery to end-users.

Inlet chambers, interconnecting pipelines, and enhanced security fencing to protect the new assets and ensure operational reliability.

These enhancements will ensure consistent, clean water access for over 3,963 households, benefitting an estimated 16,778 residents across the Sundays River Valley municipality. The infrastructure also supports local schools, clinics, businesses, and community centers — strengthening the social fabric of the area.

Economic Growth and Agricultural Support

One of the project's most promising impacts lies in its support for the local citrus industry, a cornerstone of the Sundays River Valley economy. With more dependable water supply, agricultural operations — including large-scale citrus farms and smallholder producers — will have a stronger buffer against drought and water-related disruptions, helping to protect jobs, ensure food security, and sustain export revenues.

“The citrus industry here is one of the biggest employers and contributors to our provincial GDP,” said Mayor Solethu Lucas of the Sundays River Valley Municipality. “This project secures not just our households, but also our livelihoods. It gives us hope.”

Job Creation and Local Empowerment

Construction of the Kirkwood Bulk Water Project, which commenced in July 2023 and concluded in March 2025, also delivered meaningful economic benefits during its implementation phase. The project created 41 jobs for local community members and contracted 10 small, local businesses, contributing to inclusive economic development and the empowerment of emerging contractors.

“This is how we build communities — not just through infrastructure, but through opportunity,” said Majodina. “We are deliberate about creating value for people at every stage of a project — from planning and construction to long-term maintenance.”

A National Vision for Water Security

With the successful completion of the Kirkwood project, Minister Majodina emphasized that it marks the beginning of a broader, more aggressive national rollout of bulk water projects aimed at ensuring water equity and climate resilience. She stressed the importance of speed, focus, and accountability in addressing long-standing water access challenges, particularly in rural and historically underserved communities.

“We are now entering a phase where we must fast-track the rollout of bulk water projects with urgency,” she declared. “We will not rest until every household, every farm, every school, and every business in this country has access to reliable, safe water.”

A Call to Protect Water Infrastructure

In closing, Majodina issued a strong appeal to communities to safeguard water infrastructure and take collective ownership of these valuable resources. She urged citizens to report vandalism and theft, which continue to pose serious threats to national water systems.

“These assets belong to the people. When infrastructure is destroyed, it is our families, our children who suffer. Let us take pride in these projects, and work hand-in-hand with government to protect them,” she said.

Dignitaries and Stakeholders in Attendance

The handover ceremony was attended by a number of key stakeholders and dignitaries, including Sarah Baartman District Municipality Mayor Deon de Vos, local councillors, community leaders, and representatives from Amatola Water and the Department of Water and Sanitation.

As South Africa continues to face the dual challenges of water scarcity and climate variability, the Kirkwood Bulk Water Project stands as a beacon of progress — demonstrating what can be achieved through strategic investment, community engagement, and strong political will.