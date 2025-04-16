Israeli strikes in Lebanon continue to kill civilians, UN rights office warns

At least 71 civilians have been killed by Israeli forces in Lebanon since the 27 November 2024 ceasefire, according to an initial review by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Among the dead are 14 women and nine children. More than 92,000 people remain displaced by the violence.

Recent escalation

At a press briefing in Geneva, OHCHR spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan detailed recent escalations, including a strike on a residential building in Beirut’s southern suburbs on 1 April that killed two civilians. The area was near two schools and suffered extensive damage.

Two days later, Israeli airstrikes destroyed a newly opened medical centre in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, and damaged ambulances stationed nearby. Additional strikes between 4 and 8 April reportedly killed six more people in towns across southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, since the ceasefire began, at least five rockets, two mortars and a drone were launched from Lebanon towards the north of Israel, according to the Israeli army. Tens of thousands of Israelis are still reportedly displaced from the north.

Call to end violence

Mr. Al-Kheetan said Israeli strikes since the ceasefire have repeatedly hit civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, roads, and at least one café.

“The violence must stop immediately,” he said, emphasising the obligation of all parties to uphold international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution.

He also called for prompt, independent investigations into all alleged violations of international humanitarian law and for accountability for those found responsible.

“Civilians must be protected, and displaced people — in both Lebanon and Israel — must be allowed to return safely,” Mr. Al-Kheetan said. He also stressed the urgent need to clear unexploded ordnance from southern Lebanon to enable safe resettlement.

Respect the ceasefire

Mr. Al-Kheetan further reiterated High Commissioner Volker Türk’s call on all parties to respect the terms of the ceasefire and Security Council resolution 1701.

Adopted in August 2006, resolution 1701 called for a full cessation of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel following their 34-day war. It also called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of all non-state armed actors in Lebanon.