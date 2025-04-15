Andhra Pradesh Revolutionizes SC Reservation with New Sub-Categorization

On Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet took a significant step by approving an ordinance to sub-categorize Scheduled Castes into three distinct groups, each receiving varying levels of reservation.

The sub-categorization divides 59 Scheduled Castes into three groups, with Group-1 receiving a one percent reservation. This group includes castes such as Chandala, Paki, Relli, and Dome.

The initiative aims to provide equal educational and employment opportunities, delivering justice to SCs throughout the state. This ordinance, affecting all 26 districts, marks a progressive move by the government to uplift marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)