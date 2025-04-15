Left Menu

Columbia Faces Off with Trump Administration Over Academic Freedom

Columbia University is negotiating with the Trump administration to preserve federal funding amid demands affecting academic freedom. The situation echoes Harvard's rejection of similar demands, highlighting a clash over diversity efforts and free speech rights. Columbia's interim president remains firm on maintaining academic autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:51 IST
Columbia Faces Off with Trump Administration Over Academic Freedom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Columbia University is engaged in negotiations with the Trump administration, seeking to maintain federal funding while upholding its commitment to academic freedom. The talks follow a similar confrontation at Harvard University, which rejected the administration's demands to limit diversity efforts and enforce an audit on viewpoint diversity.

Columbia's interim president, Claire Shipman, emphasized that the university would not compromise on its academic principles, despite the administration's threats to cut funding. This standoff comes amid broader tensions, with the Trump administration expressing concerns over pro-Palestinian protests on campuses and labeling them as antisemitic.

Harvard's assertion of its rights under the Civil Rights Act and Shipman's firm stance reflect a growing resistance among academic institutions to what they see as governmental overreach. The universities argue that such demands undermine their foundational mission and breach constitutional free speech protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025