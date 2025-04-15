Columbia Faces Off with Trump Administration Over Academic Freedom

Columbia University is engaged in negotiations with the Trump administration, seeking to maintain federal funding while upholding its commitment to academic freedom. The talks follow a similar confrontation at Harvard University, which rejected the administration's demands to limit diversity efforts and enforce an audit on viewpoint diversity.

Columbia's interim president, Claire Shipman, emphasized that the university would not compromise on its academic principles, despite the administration's threats to cut funding. This standoff comes amid broader tensions, with the Trump administration expressing concerns over pro-Palestinian protests on campuses and labeling them as antisemitic.

Harvard's assertion of its rights under the Civil Rights Act and Shipman's firm stance reflect a growing resistance among academic institutions to what they see as governmental overreach. The universities argue that such demands undermine their foundational mission and breach constitutional free speech protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)