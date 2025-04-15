DARPG Releases 33rd Monthly CPGRAMS Report: Key Metrics, Trends & Success Stories

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) has released the 33rd monthly report on the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), offering detailed insights into grievance redressal performance by Central Ministries and Departments for March 2025. This report marks another step in the ongoing 10-step CPGRAMS reform initiative, aimed at enhancing the quality, efficiency, and timeliness of grievance redressal across government institutions.

Grievance Management Performance – March 2025

As of 28th March 2025, 1,21,065 grievances were successfully redressed by Central Ministries and Departments. The average grievance disposal time stood at 16 days, reflecting continued progress in the streamlining of public service delivery through technology-driven platforms.

The CPGRAMS portal, managed by DARPG, remains a crucial channel for citizens to register their concerns and track resolution progress. In the same period:

1,16,970 grievances were received

1,21,065 grievances were redressed

Pendency stood at 57,456 grievances

This positive gap between received and resolved cases signals proactive handling of older pending grievances.

User Engagement: 49,912 New Registrations in March 2025

In terms of public engagement, the CPGRAMS platform witnessed 49,912 new user registrations during March. Uttar Pradesh led the list of states with the highest number of new users (7,602), showcasing growing awareness and participation in digital governance mechanisms at the grassroots level.

Grievances via Common Service Centres (CSCs)

CPGRAMS’ integration with over 5 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) nationwide continues to bridge the digital divide, making the system more accessible, especially in rural and remote areas. These centres are operated by 2.5 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) who assist citizens in registering complaints.

A total of 7,150 grievances were lodged through CSCs in March 2025.

The report includes a state-wise breakdown and identifies top grievance categories submitted via CSCs, reaffirming their growing significance in public outreach.

🧾 Appeals Handling & Pendency

Appeals are a vital part of the grievance redressal process, ensuring accountability. For the period from 1st to 28th March 2025:

24,478 PG Appeals were received

21,400 PG Appeals were disposed of

Pendency of 25,488 appeals was recorded at the Central Secretariat

🏆 Top Performing Ministries & Departments in GRAI Index

The Grievance Redressal Assessment & Index (GRAI) identifies departments that have excelled in grievance handling. As of March 2025:

Group A (≥ 500 grievances):

Department of Telecommunications

Department of Posts

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs

Group B (< 500 grievances):

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs

Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Department of Heavy Industry

These ministries demonstrated prompt response times, high resolution rates, and citizen satisfaction, contributing to improved governance outcomes.

🌟 Success Stories Highlighting Impactful Redressal

The report features four impactful grievance resolution success stories that exemplify CPGRAMS' effectiveness in resolving complex public issues:

1. Prakash Kumar Agarwal – Provident Fund Claim Resolved Swiftly

After months of delay and excessive documentation demands for his PF withdrawal (Form 19), Shri Prakash Kumar Agarwal filed a grievance via CPGRAMS. The issue was promptly addressed, resulting in the release of ₹35.31 lakhs the same day, offering relief after a six-month struggle.

2. Vishal Verma – LPG Subsidy Credited After Aadhaar-NPCI Linkage Confusion

Despite the Aadhaar being correctly linked to NPCI, Shri Vishal Verma faced issues with LPG subsidy non-receipt for months. His grievance led to a swift verification and correction process, culminating in the successful credit of the subsidy to the account of Ms. Anita Verma, the official connection holder.

3. Souptik Sarkar – NFSC Fellowship Linked After Subject Classification Delay

A Ph.D. student at Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya, Shri Souptik Sarkar, experienced repeated rejections of his NFSC fellowship linking request due to subject classification issues. Through CPGRAMS, the matter reached the concerned UGC authority, who accepted a university-issued explanation and approved the linkage, ensuring continued financial support.

4. Bhumika Naresh Gaikwad – National Overseas Scholarship Process Accelerated

Selected for the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) 2024, Smt. Bhumika Naresh Gaikwad faced critical delays in receiving her final award letter despite fulfilling all eligibility criteria. Her grievance ensured immediate attention, and within three days, the letter was issued, enabling her to pursue higher education at the University of Sydney without further delays.

Continuous Improvement Under CPGRAMS Reforms

These developments are part of DARPG’s ongoing reforms under the 10-Step CPGRAMS Framework, designed to:

Minimize average grievance resolution time

Strengthen accountability of nodal officers

Ensure transparency in resolution processes

Enhance citizen trust in governance

The March 2025 CPGRAMS monthly report reaffirms the government’s commitment to citizen-centric governance, timely grievance redressal, and leveraging digital platforms to improve service delivery. With over 1.2 lakh grievances resolved and expanding rural outreach via CSCs, the platform continues to evolve as a model of effective administrative reform in India.

For further details, stakeholders can access the full report on the official DARPG website.

