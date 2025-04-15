India, Italy Boost Strategic Defence Ties During High-Level Bilateral Visit

In a significant move to bolster bilateral defence relations, Defence Secretary of India, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, embarked on a two-day official visit to Rome, Italy from April 14–15, 2025. The visit marked a pivotal moment in the growing India-Italy strategic partnership, particularly in the field of defence and security cooperation.

The visit began with a high-level meeting between Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and Italy’s Minister of Defence, Mr. Guido Crosetto. The discussions, described as cordial and forward-looking, focused on deepening defence cooperation and leveraging the strategic alignment between the two nations. The leaders reviewed ongoing bilateral defence engagements and explored opportunities to expand them into new and emerging areas of mutual interest.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence collaboration as a vital pillar of the broader India-Italy strategic relationship. They acknowledged the importance of closer cooperation in achieving shared objectives related to regional security, defence technology, and maritime stability.

11th India-Italy Joint Defence Committee Meeting

A major highlight of the visit was the co-chairing of the 11th annual India-Italy Joint Defence Committee (JDC) meeting by Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and Secretary General of Defence of Italy, Ms. Luisa Riccardi. The JDC serves as the primary mechanism for coordinating bilateral defence cooperation and overseeing the progress of existing initiatives.

During the meeting, the two sides held extensive deliberations on a broad spectrum of topics including defence and industrial cooperation, joint research and development, and maritime security. Particular focus was placed on the Trans Regional Maritime Network, an initiative aimed at improving information sharing and coordination in the Indian Ocean Region and the broader maritime domain.

The discussions also covered regional security dynamics, with attention to the evolving situation in the Red Sea and the Western Indian Ocean Region. Both parties expressed concern over maritime security challenges and emphasized the need for enhanced coordination and cooperation between like-minded nations to ensure a secure and rules-based maritime order.

Focus on Technology, Innovation, and Industrial Partnerships

Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasized the importance of advancing joint initiatives in defence technology, innovation, and armament manufacturing. He highlighted India’s ambitious push towards self-reliance in defence production under the Government of India's ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) vision.

The Defence Secretary outlined India’s proactive policy measures to encourage domestic defence manufacturing, foster innovation, and support public-private partnerships. He spoke about the development of a robust defence industrial base supported by progressive reforms that promote transparency, predictability, and ease of doing business.

India-Italy Defence Industry Roundtable and MoU Signing

Another key component of the visit was the India-Italy Defence Industry Roundtable, where Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh delivered the keynote address. The roundtable served as a platform for government officials, industry leaders, and key stakeholders from both nations to explore opportunities for business collaboration, joint ventures, and technology partnerships.

During his address, the Defence Secretary emphasized that the Indian defence industry has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, characterized by liberalized FDI policies, simplified procurement procedures, and a strategic shift toward indigenization. He invited Italian defence companies to participate in India’s growing defence sector, particularly in niche and high-tech areas such as aerospace, naval systems, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

A landmark moment during the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Federation of Italian Companies for Aerospace, Defence and Security (AIAD). The MoU aims to create a framework for sustained industry-to-industry engagement, technology sharing, and joint development initiatives, thereby paving the way for long-term strategic partnerships between the two countries’ defence sectors.

High-Level Delegation and Industry Participation

The Defence Secretary was accompanied by a high-ranking delegation from the Ministry of Defence, which included senior officials from the Service Headquarters, the Department of Defence, and the Department of Defence Production. Their presence underlined India’s commitment to high-level institutional engagement and policy continuity in bilateral defence relations.

In addition, a substantial business delegation from SIDM traveled to Rome to explore collaborative opportunities with their Italian counterparts. The B2B interactions held during the visit were aimed at fostering industrial linkages, joint production initiatives, and supply chain integration.

Looking Ahead

The visit of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh to Italy has set the tone for a new chapter in India-Italy defence relations. It reaffirmed the shared vision of both countries to collaborate closely in promoting regional and global security, enhancing defence innovation, and developing future-ready military capabilities.

As both countries navigate an increasingly complex global security environment, the outcomes of this visit are expected to deepen mutual trust and pave the way for a stronger, more resilient partnership in the years to come.