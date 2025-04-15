Left Menu

Bihar Police Crack Down on Inter-State Kidnapping Gang

Bihar Police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the abduction and murder of Pune businessman Laxman Sadhu Shinde. He was lured to Patna with a fake business proposition. The police identified a gang running extortion operations across several states, recovering some ransom but not enough to save Shinde.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:49 IST
Bihar Police successfully apprehended seven individuals, including a woman, linked to the tragic abduction and murder of a Pune-based businessman, Laxman Sadhu Shinde. His body was discovered in Bihar's Jehanabad district, days after he landed in Patna for what he thought was a business meeting.

Authorities identified a well-organized inter-state criminal gang responsible for extortion and kidnappings across India, including in Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Karnataka. The arrests, which include the group's ringleader, were made after scrutinizing CCTV footage and conducting extensive investigations.

An email bait offering a lucrative business opportunity deceived Shinde, only leading to his tragic end. The gang demanded ransom from his family, received some funds, but ultimately murdered him over unpaid amounts, marking a grim episode in an ongoing crackdown on organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

