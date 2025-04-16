Left Menu

Heroes of the Ledge: Bravery in the Face of Flames

Eighteen individuals were recognized with the SCDF Community Lifesaver Award for their heroic efforts in saving children and adults from a fire in a Singapore shophouse. The fire, which resulted in the death of a 10-year-old Australian girl, occurred in a building housing a children's enrichment center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 16-04-2025 06:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 06:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A courageous group of 18 individuals has been hailed as heroes, receiving the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Community Lifesaver Award. Their quick, life-saving actions during a devastating fire at a Singapore shophouse, which saved 16 children and six adults, have been widely praised.

The fire took place at a three-storey building on River Valley Road, which houses a children's enrichment centre. Among the victims was the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The rescued included children aged six to 10 and adults aged 23 to 55.

Tragically, a 10-year-old Australian girl succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. The bravery of the rescuers, who formed a human chain to save lives, was highlighted as instrumental in preventing further casualties, according to Channel News Asia and SCDF officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

