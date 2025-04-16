Civilians Bear the Brunt as Israeli Strikes Continue in Lebanon Despite Ceasefire

As Israeli military operations persist in Lebanon, alarming reports continue to emerge of civilian casualties, widespread destruction of critical infrastructure, and deepening humanitarian concerns. Since the ceasefire officially took effect on November 27, 2024, at least 71 Lebanese civilians have been killed, including 14 women and 9 children, according to preliminary reviews by human rights monitors. The death toll underscores growing fears about the protection of non-combatants amid a conflict that shows no signs of abating.

Among the deadliest incidents since the ceasefire, Israeli airstrikes have reached new depths by targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut — a densely populated area that had been largely spared direct attacks since the pause in hostilities. On April 1, a pre-dawn missile strike hit a residential building near two schools, killing two civilians and damaging nearby homes. Just days later, on April 3, an airstrike completely destroyed a newly established medical center operated by the Islamic Health Society in the town of Naqoura, southern Lebanon. The strike also damaged two ambulances, further straining already limited emergency response capabilities in the region.

Between April 4 and 8, a wave of Israeli air raids across southern Lebanon reportedly killed at least six more individuals. Multiple towns including Tayr Harfa, Kafr Kila, and Aita Al-Shaab have witnessed intensified bombardments. A local café in Aita Al-Shaab was among the civilian sites targeted, raising fresh concerns about the deliberate or indiscriminate nature of these strikes.

The violence has driven more than 92,000 people from their homes in southern Lebanon, with many still living in temporary shelters, facing uncertain futures. Fear grips communities across the region, as unexploded ordnance and damaged infrastructure make daily life perilous. Civil society organizations and UN agencies are warning of a looming humanitarian crisis if safe access to affected areas is not urgently restored.

In Israel, tensions remain high as well. The Israeli army reports that five rockets, two mortars, and one drone have been launched from Lebanese territory toward northern Israel since the ceasefire began. While casualties from these attacks have not been widely reported, over tens of thousands of Israeli residents remain displaced from the north, underscoring the mutual toll of the continued hostilities.

International law experts and human rights advocates have renewed calls for accountability and restraint. The principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution — cornerstones of international humanitarian law — are being challenged by the repeated targeting of civilian objects, including medical facilities, schools, homes, roads, and public gathering places. The deliberate destruction of such infrastructure not only constitutes potential war crimes but also inflicts long-term damage on Lebanon’s social and economic stability.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has issued a strong plea for all parties to adhere to their obligations under international law and to uphold the commitments made under the ceasefire agreement. “There must be prompt, independent, and impartial investigations into all serious allegations of violations of international humanitarian law,” Türk emphasized. “Those found responsible must be brought to justice.”

Türk also stressed the urgent need for the transition from ceasefire to permanent cessation of hostilities, echoing the provisions outlined in UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for disarmament of armed groups, withdrawal of foreign forces, and a strengthened role for the Lebanese Armed Forces and UN peacekeepers in the south.

In addition to halting the violence, Türk emphasized the necessity of de-mining operations and removal of unexploded remnants of war, particularly in southern Lebanon, to ensure that displaced families can return safely and rebuild their lives.

With each passing day, the humanitarian cost of continued hostilities becomes more profound. As civilians remain trapped between military escalations and political impasse, the need for international action, accountability, and durable peace has never been more urgent.