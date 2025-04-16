Left Menu

BJP Rejects Congress' Vendetta Charge in National Herald Case

The ruling BJP has dismissed Congress' claims of vendetta politics after the Enforcement Directorate filed charges against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad insists the law will prevail, highlighting allegations of misappropriation by the Gandhis regarding their acquisition of real estate assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 12:01 IST
BJP Rejects Congress' Vendetta Charge in National Herald Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has firmly dismissed the Congress party's assertion of vendetta politics following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The case surrounds alleged financial misconduct linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, a senior BJP leader and former law minister, addressed the media, emphasizing that the Modi government will allow investigative agencies to operate independently despite Congress' accusations of political pressure. Prasad challenged the Congress to address the substantive allegations concerning misappropriated assets instead of focusing on political rhetoric.

Highlighting the primary accusation, Prasad explained the Gandhis' alleged financial manipulation through their stake in the Young India company, resulting in the acquisition of real estate belonging to the National Herald's Associated Journals Limited. Congress leaders have condemned the chargesheet as state-sponsored harassment, while the BJP insists the legal process will continue unabated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025