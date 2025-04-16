BJP Rejects Congress' Vendetta Charge in National Herald Case

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has firmly dismissed the Congress party's assertion of vendetta politics following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The case surrounds alleged financial misconduct linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, a senior BJP leader and former law minister, addressed the media, emphasizing that the Modi government will allow investigative agencies to operate independently despite Congress' accusations of political pressure. Prasad challenged the Congress to address the substantive allegations concerning misappropriated assets instead of focusing on political rhetoric.

Highlighting the primary accusation, Prasad explained the Gandhis' alleged financial manipulation through their stake in the Young India company, resulting in the acquisition of real estate belonging to the National Herald's Associated Journals Limited. Congress leaders have condemned the chargesheet as state-sponsored harassment, while the BJP insists the legal process will continue unabated.

(With inputs from agencies.)