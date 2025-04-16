Delhi Police Crack Down on International Fake Passport Ring

Delhi Police have dismantled a purported international travel scam involving fake passports. In a significant operation, three travel agents have been arrested for trying to facilitate a Punjab man's travel to Canada using fraudulent documentation.

The conspiracy came to light on April 10 when a passenger attempting to board a flight to Toronto from IGI Airport was detained after officers noticed discrepancies in his passport photo. Subsequent questioning revealed the man was actually Manpreet Singh, a 40-year-old resident of Mohali, Punjab.

Manpreet had reportedly paid Rs 20 lakh to agent Rupender Singh, with the total deal set at Rs 32 lakh. The police later apprehended Rupender and his partners, Harish Chaudhary and Vishal Dhiman, in Himachal Pradesh. Officials are now investigating further financial dealings of the group and examining if similar immigration frauds have been committed.

(With inputs from agencies.)