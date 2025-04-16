Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on International Fake Passport Ring

Delhi Police arrested three travel agents for attempting to send a man to Canada using a fake passport. The scheme unraveled when officials noticed a photo discrepancy at the airport. The group charged Rs 32 lakh for the forged document, leading to the arrest of the agents involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:15 IST
Delhi Police Crack Down on International Fake Passport Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have dismantled a purported international travel scam involving fake passports. In a significant operation, three travel agents have been arrested for trying to facilitate a Punjab man's travel to Canada using fraudulent documentation.

The conspiracy came to light on April 10 when a passenger attempting to board a flight to Toronto from IGI Airport was detained after officers noticed discrepancies in his passport photo. Subsequent questioning revealed the man was actually Manpreet Singh, a 40-year-old resident of Mohali, Punjab.

Manpreet had reportedly paid Rs 20 lakh to agent Rupender Singh, with the total deal set at Rs 32 lakh. The police later apprehended Rupender and his partners, Harish Chaudhary and Vishal Dhiman, in Himachal Pradesh. Officials are now investigating further financial dealings of the group and examining if similar immigration frauds have been committed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025