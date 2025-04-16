Left Menu

China's New Trade Negotiator Signals Strategic Shift Amid U.S. Tariff Battle

China appointed a new trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, replacing Wang Shouwen amid heightened trade tensions with the U.S. With a legal background and prominent WTO experience, Li's appointment is seen as indicative of China's strategic shift to address complex legal issues in ongoing tariff negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:15 IST
In a surprising move, China has appointed Li Chenggang as its new trade negotiator, a shift that comes during escalating tensions in the ongoing trade war with the United States. Li replaces Wang Shouwen and is expected to bring a strategic focus to legal issues within negotiations.

Wang, known for his tough negotiating style, has been abruptly replaced amid uncertainty regarding his future role. His removal coincides with President Xi Jinping's tour of Southeast Asia, indicating a new direction in China's approach to its trade standoff with the U.S.

Li's tenure as China's ambassador to the World Trade Organization and his legal expertise suggest that Beijing is refining its strategy to handle the intricacies of the trade conflict, marking a calculated response to U.S. tariff policies. Observers anticipate that Li's background will help navigate the complex trade talks with a more nuanced approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

