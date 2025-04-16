China's New Trade Negotiator Signals Strategic Shift Amid U.S. Tariff Battle

In a surprising move, China has appointed Li Chenggang as its new trade negotiator, a shift that comes during escalating tensions in the ongoing trade war with the United States. Li replaces Wang Shouwen and is expected to bring a strategic focus to legal issues within negotiations.

Wang, known for his tough negotiating style, has been abruptly replaced amid uncertainty regarding his future role. His removal coincides with President Xi Jinping's tour of Southeast Asia, indicating a new direction in China's approach to its trade standoff with the U.S.

Li's tenure as China's ambassador to the World Trade Organization and his legal expertise suggest that Beijing is refining its strategy to handle the intricacies of the trade conflict, marking a calculated response to U.S. tariff policies. Observers anticipate that Li's background will help navigate the complex trade talks with a more nuanced approach.

