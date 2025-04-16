Left Menu

UK Supreme Court Ruling Defines 'Biological Woman' in Equality Legislation

The UK Supreme Court ruled that the term 'woman' and 'sex' in the Equality Act 2010 refers to biological women, after an appeal by For Women Scotland. The ruling affects the interpretation of the law concerning transgender women and their recognition under equality legislation, specifically in public board representation.

Updated: 16-04-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Kingdom's top court has delivered a crucial verdict on Wednesday, affirming an appeal concerning the legal standing of transgender women under current equality legislation. The Supreme Court determined that terms such as 'biological woman' and 'biological sex' should guide interpretations within the Equality Act.

This ruling followed arguments presented by For Women Scotland, which contested that rights under the Equality Act should be based explicitly on biological sex. They specifically challenged guidance from the devolved Scottish government tied to a 2018 law aiming to improve gender balance on public sector boards.

Despite the judgment, Supreme Court Deputy President Patrick Hodge advised against viewing the decision as a win for any societal group at another's cost. The decision continues to foster debate concerning gender recognition and equality protection under the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

