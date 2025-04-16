Left Menu

Bomb Scare at Dwarka Court: Panic and Precaution

Dwarka court was evacuated due to a bomb threat received via email. Police rushed to the scene, conducting thorough checks with dog and bomb detection squads. No suspicious items have been found yet, but the search continues as police investigate the RDX-based explosive threat.

Updated: 16-04-2025 15:10 IST
On Wednesday, the Dwarka court was swiftly evacuated following a bomb threat, alarming both officials and the public. A police officer confirmed that the court's Chief Judicial Magistrate had received an ominous email at 3:11 a.m. on Tuesday, alerting them about a potential bomb planted on the premises.

The court promptly notified the police by 10:50 a.m. the next day, prompting an immediate response from dog and bomb detection squads. A police officer reported that despite a comprehensive sweep of the area, no suspicious objects have been identified so far.

According to a police statement, the email claimed that an RDX-based explosive had been planted. In response, local police, senior officers, and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) quickly assembled at the site to ensure safety and continue their search operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

