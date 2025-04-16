Govt Reforms Freshwater Farm Plans to Reduce Costs and Boost Productivity

In a significant move to support the primary sector, the Government has announced major reforms to freshwater farm plans aimed at making them more practical, affordable, and fit for purpose. The changes, announced today by Agriculture Minister Todd McClay and Associate Environment Minister Andrew Hoggard, deliver on a key commitment in the Government’s Q1 Action Plan and form part of a broader push to reduce regulatory burdens on farmers.

“We’re cutting the cost and complexity out of the system,” said Associate Minister Hoggard. “Cabinet has agreed to progress several improvements, which will streamline the requirements for freshwater farm plans, ensuring they are targeted, effective, and manageable.”

Under the revised framework, not all farms will be required to have a freshwater farm plan. Instead, a more tailored, risk-based approach will be taken to certification. High-risk operations will still need to meet rigorous environmental standards, but low-risk and smaller blocks of land will not be subject to the same blanket requirements.

“Farm plans are useful tools for managing environmental impacts, but they must be practical and aligned with the actual risks posed by specific farming systems,” Hoggard added. “This shift to a risk-based model removes unnecessary red tape and gives farmers more flexibility in how they meet environmental objectives.”

The Government has also committed to recognising industry-led environmental programmes that already deliver results equivalent to the original regulatory requirements. This means farmers currently involved in successful schemes will not have to duplicate their efforts under separate compliance frameworks.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay emphasized that the Government paused the nationwide rollout of the previous system last year to allow time for these necessary changes. “We’ve listened to farmers and stakeholders. They want to protect the environment, but they also need a system that works with them, not against them,” McClay said.

“These updates allow for a more integrated approach. In many cases, freshwater farm plans will serve as an alternative to local council rules and consents. That reduces bureaucracy and gives landowners more control over how they manage their operations.”

Consultation with industry bodies, regional councils, and environmental groups is currently underway to ensure the updated regulations are robust, fair, and implementable. Officials aim to finalise the changes and have them in place by the end of the year.

The reforms are being progressed as part of the Government’s wider Resource Management Act (RMA) reform process, which aims to simplify environmental management and enable greater use of land for productive purposes, while still maintaining essential protections.

“These changes reflect our shift from a precautionary to a more permissive, risk-based approach,” McClay said. “We’re empowering landowners to use their property more freely, reduce compliance costs, and unlock productivity across New Zealand’s primary industries.”

The move has been welcomed by many in the agriculture sector, who have long advocated for regulations that better reflect the diversity of New Zealand farms and the realities of modern farming.

In the coming months, farmers can expect detailed guidance and support from government agencies and industry partners to help them transition to the new framework. The Government has committed to working collaboratively to ensure the new system is both environmentally sound and economically sustainable.