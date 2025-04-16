SA Govt Engages Universities on US Research Funding Freeze and Future Plans

In response to the recent Executive Order issued by the United States government to freeze funding for international research collaborations, the South African government has taken swift action to assess the potential implications for the country’s higher education sector. A high-level meeting was convened on Tuesday, bringing together key stakeholders to evaluate the situation and strategize on short- and long-term interventions to safeguard academic and scientific progress in South Africa.

The meeting was led by Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, and the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane. Also in attendance were Vice Chancellors from all public universities across the country, represented and coordinated through Universities South Africa (USAF), along with officials from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and the National Treasury.

Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr David Masondo, provided a comprehensive briefing on the state of the national fiscus, including early insights into the proposed allocations for the 2025 National Budget. He highlighted the government’s commitment to maintaining and potentially enhancing support for the higher education and research sector, particularly in light of anticipated funding shortfalls stemming from the international freeze.

"The objective of this meeting was to assess the risks posed by the U.S. Executive Order to South Africa’s scientific and academic landscape and to ensure that local institutions are prepared to respond," Dr Nkabane stated. She emphasized the significance of maintaining continuity in research initiatives, especially those tied to global development goals such as climate change, health innovation, and food security.

The roundtable also explored the broader theme of the social legitimacy of public universities within national discourse. Participants reflected on the critical role of universities in advancing national development and fostering inclusive dialogue, innovation, and transformation. Discussions touched on how universities can better communicate their value to the public and government, especially amid rising economic challenges.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was an agreement on the importance of fostering and strengthening alternative international partnerships. "We must deepen our collaboration with other regions, particularly within Africa, Asia, and Latin America, to ensure our academic ecosystem remains globally connected and competitive," Minister Ntshavheni stated. She called for a consolidated and coordinated approach between government departments, universities, and research councils to build resilient partnerships independent of single-source funding arrangements.

In addition to addressing the immediate funding concerns, participants agreed to develop a medium-term strategic plan that includes diversifying funding sources, increasing domestic investment in research and development, and leveraging private sector support for key academic initiatives. A task team comprising representatives from government, universities, and DIRCO was proposed to lead this process and report back at future follow-up meetings.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) released a statement affirming the value of the discussions and the importance of continued engagement:

“The meeting appreciated the opportunity to engage with public universities as critical stakeholders in addressing the challenges facing the country. These collaborative efforts are essential in ensuring the sustainability and international standing of South Africa’s higher education sector.”

Additional engagements are expected to take place over the coming months to evaluate progress and solidify action plans. The government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that South Africa’s academic institutions remain globally relevant and locally impactful, even in the face of shifting geopolitical and economic landscapes.