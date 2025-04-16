Ambedkar Jayanti Honored with Dalit Literature Recitations at Sahitya Akademi

In a vibrant and emotionally stirring celebration of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's legacy, the Sahitya Akademi organized the ‘Dalit Chetna’ programme to mark his birth anniversary. Held with the aim of commemorating the revolutionary ideas and unyielding struggle of the architect of the Indian Constitution, the event served as a platform for six eminent writers to present their powerful literary works inspired by Dr. Ambedkar’s life and teachings.

The event, which attracted a large gathering of writers, journalists, students, and literature lovers, was conducted by Sri Anupam Tiwari, Editor (Hindi), and saw moving recitations of poetry and short stories that delved into themes of social justice, equality, identity, and the ongoing challenges faced by the Dalit community.

Poetic Voices of Resistance and Hope

The programme began with poet Mamta Jayant, who recited five of her evocative poems: Sabhi Ne Chhua Tha, Jeevit Imaraten, Ishwar, Nahi Chahiye, and Baheliyon Ke Naam. Her verses explored deep philosophical questions, echoed resistance against oppression, and offered a powerful commentary on societal structures. Her poem “Sabhi Ne Chhua Tha” spoke metaphorically of inclusion and belonging, challenging the concept of untouchability through powerful imagery.

Following her, poet Namdev brought to the fore the living reality of Ambedkar’s dreams through his poems: Baba Bhim, Gaadiwaan, Kuan, and Pehchaan. These poems painted vivid portraits of rural and urban struggles, and the poet's keen observation of caste-based challenges was both heartfelt and inspiring. “Baba Bhim” was particularly impactful in depicting Ambedkar as a constant guiding force in the fight against caste-based discrimination.

Neelam took the stage next, reciting Sabse Buri Ladki, Nayi Duniya Ke Rachayita, Tumhari Umeedon Pe Khare Utrenge Hum, and Utho Sangharsh Karo. Her poem Sabse Buri Ladki stood out as a bold feminist assertion, celebrating women who defy oppressive norms and carve out their own space in society. Her works resonated with young audiences, particularly students present at the event, inspiring them to question and challenge inherited prejudices.

Mahendra Singh Beniwal, known for his sharp and socially conscious writing, presented Tasveer, Aur Kab Tak Mare Jaoge, Bhediya, and Aag. His poems addressed the dual mentality of modern Indian society — one that outwardly supports progress while internally clinging to regressive caste ideologies. “Aur Kab Tak Mare Jaoge” moved many in the audience with its poignant cry for justice and accountability.

Stories That Unmask Harsh Realities

On the fiction front, two powerful short stories were presented. Tekchand narrated Gubaar, a story that subtly explored the deep-seated ignorance within certain sections of the Dalit community, exposing how centuries of oppression have created a fog of internalized stigma and struggle. His storytelling was simple yet impactful, painting a relatable and raw picture of rural Dalit life.

Puran Singh’s Hawa Ka Rukh offered a striking commentary on the compromises that creative individuals often have to make under societal and political pressures. Through his protagonist — a conflicted writer — Singh laid bare the internal conflict between artistic integrity and external obligations. The story’s layered narrative struck a chord with many writers and journalists in attendance.

Celebrating Ambedkar’s Vision Through Literature

Throughout the evening, the writers emphasized Dr. Ambedkar’s vision of an egalitarian society — one built on the pillars of liberty, equality, and fraternity. Their works collectively served as a mirror to current societal challenges while also acting as a torchbearer for future transformation.

What made the event truly special was not just the literary merit of the works presented, but the way they connected to the broader legacy of Ambedkar — as a jurist, reformer, philosopher, and tireless advocate for human dignity. In a time where social fractures are still prevalent, this programme reaffirmed the role of literature as a potent tool for awakening consciousness and fostering dialogue.

The ‘Dalit Chetna’ event stood as a testimony to the enduring relevance of Ambedkar’s teachings and the strength of Dalit literary voices. By providing a platform for such diverse expressions, the Sahitya Akademi not only honored Ambedkar’s legacy but also encouraged continued literary activism against discrimination.

As the event concluded, the resounding message was clear: the struggle for a discrimination-free, just, and compassionate society must continue — with pen in hand and courage in heart.