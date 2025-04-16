New BRP Mahomed Tayob Tasked with Reviving North West’s Ailing NTI Transport

The North West Transport Investment (NTI), once the cornerstone of public transport in the province, has reached a critical crossroads as Mahomed Mahier Tayob steps in as the newly appointed Business Rescue Practitioner (BRP). His appointment, which comes after a decisive ruling by the Gauteng High Court, has been welcomed by the North West Department of Community Safety and Transport Management as a necessary intervention to restore the troubled entity’s functionality, credibility, and financial sustainability.

The court’s decision followed a damning period under the previous BRP, Thomas Hendrick Samons, whose tenure was marred by controversy and mismanagement. Samons was removed after failing to account for significant government funding and for neglecting the basic responsibility of ensuring employee salaries and statutory contributions were paid. His actions left over 1,500 employees unpaid for several months over a nearly two-year period—September to December 2022, March to May 2023, June to November 2023, and February to March 2024—causing cascading issues including the cancellation of medical aid and the non-payment of PAYE and UIF contributions.

Despite his removal, alarming reports have surfaced indicating that Samons may still be issuing directives to NTI staff, purporting to act as the BRP. The Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management has condemned these actions, calling on the department to investigate the matter and lay criminal charges if necessary.

Restoring Order and Financial Stability

NTI, through its operational subsidiary Northwest Star, has provided critical bus transport services in the North West province since its establishment in 1973. However, its recent financial collapse has jeopardized not only employee livelihoods but also the essential mobility of thousands of daily commuters across the region.

The department confirmed that NTI had voluntarily entered into business rescue in July 2022, recognizing the urgency of addressing its financial and operational decline. The goal was to stabilize the company, ensure payments to creditors—primarily employees—and put NTI on a path to recovery. Unfortunately, this goal was not achieved under Samons.

The appointment of Tayob represents a strategic pivot. A senior Business Rescue Practitioner with impressive credentials obtained in both South Africa and the United Kingdom, Tayob has a track record of rescuing distressed entities. Notably, he previously led the turnaround of a state-owned bus company in Gauteng and investigated a R2.6 billion investment fraud scheme on behalf of the Hawks.

Tayob will work in close collaboration with Dr Ntlhopeng Dikobe, who has been appointed Acting CEO of NTI. Together, they are expected to craft a robust and actionable turnaround plan within the 25-day window mandated by the Companies Act.

Key Priorities for the New BRP

The Portfolio Committee, chaired by Freddy Sonakile, has made it clear that it expects immediate and measurable action from Tayob. Among the top priorities are:

Payment of Outstanding Salaries: The restoration of salary payments to NTI staff is considered urgent, as many employees have faced prolonged financial uncertainty.

Regularisation of Structural Challenges: The BRP must assess and restructure internal operational inefficiencies.

Audit of Past Disciplinary Processes: The committee has raised concerns over allegedly arbitrary disciplinary measures under the previous administration and expects a thorough review.

Transparent Communication: Tayob is expected to submit regular progress reports to the department and shareholder representatives to maintain accountability.

Sonakile affirmed the committee’s commitment to maintaining strict oversight throughout the rescue process. “We believe NTI can still be rescued,” he said. “Our committee will conduct a follow-up oversight visit to NTI headquarters and depots within a month to evaluate the progress and receive the formal turnaround plan.”

Confidence in Leadership and the Road Ahead

The Department of Community Safety and Transport Management has expressed full confidence in Tayob, citing his experience, strategic acumen, and ethical track record. In its statement, the department emphasized the importance of restoring NTI as a sustainable, revenue-generating entity that can fulfill its public service mandate with reliability and dignity.

Tayob's appointment marks a new chapter for NTI—one that comes with both challenges and high expectations. The spotlight now turns to the execution of his turnaround plan, which will not only be pivotal for the company’s future but also for the livelihoods of over 1,500 employees and the transport needs of an entire province.

The department has urged all stakeholders—including employees, creditors, and provincial residents—to support the rescue efforts during this critical period. With the right leadership, oversight, and commitment, NTI could once again become a beacon of public service excellence in the North West.