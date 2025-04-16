Left Menu

UAE Clarifies Stance: No Talks on Yemen Land Offensive

The United Arab Emirates adamantly denied participating in discussions about a land offensive in Yemen. This statement follows media reports, including from the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, suggesting that the U.S. along with Gulf Arab allies were engaging in talks regarding the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:11 IST
UAE Clarifies Stance: No Talks on Yemen Land Offensive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has issued a firm denial regarding media reports claiming its involvement in discussions about launching a land offensive in Yemen. The reports, widely circulated by major outlets such as the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, indicated that the U.S. and Gulf Arab allies were engaged in negotiations over the military action.

The UAE's communication highlights an ongoing pattern of speculative reporting around the region's conflicts, often involving misinterpretations or premature conclusions drawn from sensitive geopolitical talks. This reiteration of their stance serves to clarify their commitment to diplomatic approaches rather than aggressive military maneuvers.

This assertion comes at a tense time in international relations, emphasizing the importance of verifying facts in media narratives that could potentially sway public perception and policy-making in an already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025