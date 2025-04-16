Left Menu

Trump's Surprise Attendance: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Take Center Stage

President Donald Trump will personally attend a crucial meeting of Japanese and U.S. trade officials, emphasizing his interest in negotiations following his imposition of tariffs. Discussions will include trade, military support costs, and currency exchange rates. Japan is cautious about concessions but aims for increased U.S. investment.

President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement that he will personally attend a high-stakes meeting of Japanese and U.S. trade officials to steer negotiations sparked by his extensive tariffs on imports.

Japan has dispatched its economic revitalization minister, Ryosei Akazawa, to Washington, expecting to converse with Trump's Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent. However, Trump will now also cover military cost-sharing among other issues.

While Japan faces significant tariffs, it remains cautious about rushing to an agreement, aiming instead to bolster U.S. investment as a strategic move in the ongoing trade discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

