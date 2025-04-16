Trump's Surprise Attendance: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Take Center Stage

President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement that he will personally attend a high-stakes meeting of Japanese and U.S. trade officials to steer negotiations sparked by his extensive tariffs on imports.

Japan has dispatched its economic revitalization minister, Ryosei Akazawa, to Washington, expecting to converse with Trump's Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent. However, Trump will now also cover military cost-sharing among other issues.

While Japan faces significant tariffs, it remains cautious about rushing to an agreement, aiming instead to bolster U.S. investment as a strategic move in the ongoing trade discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)