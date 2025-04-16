Left Menu

Finland's President Pushes for Enhanced India-EU Relations

Finland President Alexander Stubb and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed strengthening India-EU ties and completing a free trade agreement swiftly. Both leaders reviewed collaboration in digitalisation, sustainability, and mobility and expressed commitment to deepen partnerships in quantum, 5G-6G, AI, and cybersecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:21 IST
Finland's President Pushes for Enhanced India-EU Relations
Alexander Stubb
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic dialogue, Finland President Alexander Stubb conveyed support to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing India-EU relationships and urged the swift conclusion of a mutually beneficial free trade agreement.

During a telephonic exchange, the two eminent leaders assessed bilateral partnerships, emphasizing digitalisation, sustainability, and mobility. Both expressed determination to fortify alliances, particularly in burgeoning sectors like quantum computing, 5G-6G technology, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

Prime Minister Modi underscored Finland's vital role within the EU and reiterated commitment to advancing bilateral ties. Discussions also encompassed regional and global concerns, including the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025