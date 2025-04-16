Finland's President Pushes for Enhanced India-EU Relations
Finland President Alexander Stubb and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed strengthening India-EU ties and completing a free trade agreement swiftly. Both leaders reviewed collaboration in digitalisation, sustainability, and mobility and expressed commitment to deepen partnerships in quantum, 5G-6G, AI, and cybersecurity.
In a significant diplomatic dialogue, Finland President Alexander Stubb conveyed support to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing India-EU relationships and urged the swift conclusion of a mutually beneficial free trade agreement.
During a telephonic exchange, the two eminent leaders assessed bilateral partnerships, emphasizing digitalisation, sustainability, and mobility. Both expressed determination to fortify alliances, particularly in burgeoning sectors like quantum computing, 5G-6G technology, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.
Prime Minister Modi underscored Finland's vital role within the EU and reiterated commitment to advancing bilateral ties. Discussions also encompassed regional and global concerns, including the ongoing situation in Ukraine.
